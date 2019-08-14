As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Friess Associates Lowered Stake by $5.83 Million; Ycg Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 35,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 85,077 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, down from 120,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $209.94. About 438,231 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 18/05/2018 - CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT PRESSURED BY HIGHER CORN PRICES, WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 - CORRECTED-CME GROUP - CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 29/03/2018 - CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY'S; 04/05/2018 - FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER - CME GROUP'S FEDWATCH; 07/05/2018 - Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 02/04/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 29; 08/03/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 29/05/2018 - FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY - CME GROUP'S FEDWATCH

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $131.35. About 1.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Hikari Tsushin has invested 2.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 2,683 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 1.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.00 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 1.18% or 2.96M shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 258,837 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Allstate Corp holds 0.78% or 207,246 shares. 1.09M were accumulated by Schafer Cullen Mngmt Incorporated. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 223,643 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Bernzott Cap Advsrs owns 77,708 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 2.07M shares. Montgomery Inv reported 29,220 shares stake. Laffer Invs holds 4,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Serv Inc holds 6,576 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr stated it has 2.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 12,400 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested 0.29% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Park Avenue Ltd Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mizuho Natl Bank Ltd reported 1.5% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Greystone Managed Invs holds 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 17,546 shares. Amer Fincl Bank stated it has 1,338 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 14 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 64,770 shares. Chemical Bank has 1,743 shares. 22,033 were reported by First Citizens Natl Bank Co. Lifeplan Financial reported 1,784 shares. 99,357 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hwg LP holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio.