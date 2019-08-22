As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Boosted Its Position by $492,000; As Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Market Value Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Its Position by $1.04 Million

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 152,742 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 59,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $213.49. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO TERRY DUFFY CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,300 were reported by Chesley Taft & Ltd Limited Liability Company. Underhill Investment Management Limited Company invested in 41,300 shares. Lmr Partners Llp owns 4,279 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca stated it has 2.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Washington has invested 2.84% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). California-based First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 238,507 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Pnc Inc holds 0.01% or 57,442 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Midwest Bancshares Division has invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com reported 61,020 shares. Fincl Architects Inc holds 35 shares. Coe Limited holds 8,945 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 2.00 million shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 76,546 shares to 323,216 shares, valued at $15.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,300 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).