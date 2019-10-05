As Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lifted Its Stake; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $2.60 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 5,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 57,641 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.19M, up from 51,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence; 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 47.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 26,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 83,263 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13M, up from 56,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 1.54M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 298,936 shares to 140,363 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 54,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,209 shares, and cut its stake in Azure Pwr Global Ltd.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,300 shares to 262,715 shares, valued at $35.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,713 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lateef Investment Mngmt LP holds 0.96% or 39,900 shares. Citizens Northern Corporation holds 2,905 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 46,710 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advisors Inc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Country Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lockheed Martin Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 33,170 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment owns 3,622 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 25,183 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation accumulated 2.96 million shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,580 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 60 shares. 2,104 are owned by Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny. Strs Ohio reported 196,010 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested in 0.02% or 5,105 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 390,082 shares.

