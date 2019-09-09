As Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Castleark Management Cut Position; Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Rose While Stanley Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.23 Million

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 61,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 143,686 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.65 million, down from 205,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON FUND LIQUIDATION, LOWER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle down again on supply growth outlook; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS THERE WILL BE $285 MLN COST TO ACHIEVE SYNERGIES – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.24M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.06M for 34.00 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westfield Capital LP has 0.12% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 98,224 shares. 283,914 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 8,700 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management holds 1.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 51,657 shares. Archon Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 6,400 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca accumulated 101,981 shares. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Strategy Asset Managers Lc has invested 0.5% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.15% or 10,466 shares. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 1.35 million shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Management reported 3,760 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Agf Investments reported 1,900 shares. Skylands Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,925 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Management Ltd accumulated 105,610 shares or 2.96% of the stock.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 77,391 shares to 254,571 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XLF, BAC, AXP, CME: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CME posts second-highest monthly volume in August – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.