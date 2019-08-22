As Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose, Nuwave Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $934,472; Euronet Worldwide (Call) (EEFT) Stake Has Increased by Credit Suisse Ag

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 230.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 5,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 8,173 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 2,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $213.49. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for K.C. wheat; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Call) (EEFT) by 130.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 95,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 169,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.21 million, up from 73,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $154.03. About 332,314 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide’s Digital Integrated Payments Cloud powers Sri Lanka’s first QR code-based payment app – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J And Company Limited Liability holds 650,459 shares or 6.08% of its portfolio. Stephens Investment Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 545,568 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Victory Capital Management holds 2.10M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 170,543 shares. First American Bank & Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 3,108 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 1,561 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,586 shares. Macquarie Group Inc accumulated 37,460 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 28 shares. Bogle Management LP De has invested 0.55% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Fiduciary Com has 3,275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest stated it has 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Jaffetilchin Prns holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 4,151 shares.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 58,870 shares to 506,681 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:OXY) by 278,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in City Hldg Co (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Capital Mgmt La reported 1.41% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 287,120 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 5,142 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 3,719 shares. Roosevelt Gru stated it has 116,407 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,700 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Citizens & Northern Corp has 0.27% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt stated it has 3,760 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2,300 shares. 156,103 were reported by Amer Gp Inc Inc. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALRM, ZEN, CME – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME’s second-quarter earnings fall, expenses weigh – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.