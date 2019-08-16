As Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose, Kames Capital Plc Lowered Position; Wright Investors Service Lowered Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $683,959

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 6,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 639,497 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.24 million, down from 646,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $213.62. About 682,432 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,023 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 6,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.10B market cap company. The stock increased 7.18% or $10.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.44. About 18.88 million shares traded or 80.44% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 225 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 404,264 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 2,282 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) has 1,381 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Com, a South Carolina-based fund reported 24,749 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp accumulated 0.3% or 338,298 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 8,066 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.35% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 37,447 shares or 0.14% of the stock. King Luther Corporation owns 3,368 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.22% or 455,128 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt accumulated 204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Llc holds 1.07% or 49.86 million shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 14,712 shares. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Nvidia heads back toward $100 billion, brings AMD along for the ride as gaming chips bounce back – MarketWatch” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Set to Report Q2 Earnings. Investors Will Be Looking Ahead. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,866 shares to 15,401 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Company reported 54,937 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bessemer Secs Ltd accumulated 4,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 697,993 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Coe Capital Management Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,945 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.19% or 206,435 shares. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.62% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 97,206 shares. Lockheed Martin Management Company holds 0.11% or 14,670 shares. Shelton Cap, California-based fund reported 370 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 364,102 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.4% or 1.49M shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc owns 443 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JMP Group LLC (JMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Seaboard Corporation (SEB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Futures slide amid geopolitical tensions, trade worries – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.