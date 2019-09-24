As Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose, Integre Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Indexiq Advisors Has Cut Its Seaboard (SEB) Holding by $827,200 as Valuation Declined

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 964,799 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 04/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP MORE THAN 2 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM TECHNICAL BUYING, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO TERRY DUFFY CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/05/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 05/03/2018 - CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 57.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 147 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $608,000, down from 347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $4183.71. About 460 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 48,084 shares to 177,624 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 17,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD).

More news for Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 10,459 shares to 37,108 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.