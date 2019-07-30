As Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose, Gradient Investments Has Increased Holding; Toth Financial Advisory Has Decreased Position in Equifax (EFX) by $691,126

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 78807.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 41,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,821 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $197.31. About 1.01 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP: WORKING W/ NEX TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 924,994 shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 30/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Perlmutter: Stolen Equifax Data May be Saved for Nation-State Attack, Warn Concerned Experts; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 11/05/2018 – U.S. credit reporting industry lawyer may head FTC bureau; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Verify “Credit lnvisibles” to Drive Predictive Lift; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20,442 shares to 70,555 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 17,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,428 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49 million for 24.21 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

