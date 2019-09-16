As Cme Group (CME) Share Price Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position; Intel (INTC) Holding Maintained by Citizens & Northern Corp

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $207.61. About 535,435 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP; 14/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: JUMP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 21; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 16/03/2018 – FITCH:SUCCESSFUL CME OFFER COULD BE POSITIVE FOR NEX’S RATINGS; 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 49,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 37,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 3.71M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 06/05/2018 – Tweak Town: Intel could unveil its new graphics card at CES 2019; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.27M for 31.65 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 5,607 shares to 129,276 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 55,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 872,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 32,695 shares to 13,488 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,395 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.