As Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose, Holder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Cut Holding; Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Upped Its Position by $2.32 Million as Stock Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 19,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,817 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 30,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.12M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 2,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,977 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, down from 8,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 743,928 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – Sunday review on a Monday – NEX Group, CME and the LSE; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 16/03/2018 – CME SAYS NO CERTAINTY ANY FIRM OFFER WILL ULTIMATELY BE MADE; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15; 29/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments Inc reported 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Franklin Resource, California-based fund reported 113,547 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Eqis Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 1,832 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 2,188 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 89 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.06% or 1,025 shares in its portfolio. Verity And Verity Ltd Com accumulated 3,036 shares or 0.11% of the stock. America First Inv Advsr Limited Com owns 4.49% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 88,990 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Carroll Financial Associates invested in 662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caprock stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Guardian Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,500 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 1,161 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Nasdaq Is A Viable Uncorrelated Bet – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls as Open Futures Hit Record Highs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,736 shares to 9,209 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 31.11 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Welltower Inc. (WELL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Allstate Corporation (ALL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 117,627 shares to 6,520 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 242,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,253 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 139,900 are owned by Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. First Mercantile invested in 14,135 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 204,302 shares. Moreover, Comm Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 29,153 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 300 shares. The Alabama-based Welch Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 233,218 shares. Maverick Capital holds 88,750 shares. Moreover, Foster And Motley has 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa owns 11,800 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 0.14% or 28,905 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.03% or 26,441 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 21,982 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Iberiabank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).