As Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose, Holder Friess Associates Cut by $5.83 Million Its Holding; New South Capital Management Decreased Its Service International (SCI) Position by $1.84 Million

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 35,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,077 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, down from 120,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.31 billion market cap company. It closed at $201.99 lastly. It is down 14.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures extend slide to four sessions; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 10/04/2018 – CME’S COMEX PLACES IMMEDIATE CURB ON DELIVERY OF RUSAL ALUMINUM; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group confirms CME preliminary bid approach; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 04/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 3; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 28/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Non-Binding GBP10 a Share Takeover Offer From CME Group; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-year T-notes on track for record volume day -CME

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 45,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 564,873 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cross Country, Kelly Services, Howard, Meridian and American International – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bitcoin Breaks $10,000: Here’s Why The World’s Most Popular Cryptocurrency Could Surge to New All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US STOCKS-Futures fall on concerns over U.S.-China trade fallout – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall St drops as Apple falls, Fed eyed – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,934 shares to 59,434 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,361 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 2,540 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 113,547 shares. Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 1,560 shares. Citizens Northern reported 0.27% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Forte Capital Lc Adv holds 1.54% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 26,041 shares. 39,120 were reported by Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.35% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 5,000 shares. Cibc World Markets has 22,582 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership holds 1,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited reported 0.83% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hbk Sorce Advisory invested in 0.05% or 2,916 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru Company has 1,805 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 15,470 shares. The California-based Perigon Wealth Management Lc has invested 1.7% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 30.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.03% or 81,913 shares in its portfolio. Comm National Bank & Trust stated it has 39,336 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Sei Invs accumulated 292,725 shares. Sit Invest Assocs accumulated 96,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 5,376 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset One holds 66,456 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc invested in 0.05% or 464,526 shares. 2.29 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Opus Capital Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.59% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Sarasin & Llp stated it has 1.56M shares. Wade G W & Incorporated holds 6,738 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 3.27 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SCI’s profit will be $85.66M for 24.90 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Service Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CDK Global Inc (CDK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 179,021 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $39.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 154,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWS).