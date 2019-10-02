As Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose, Advisory Alpha Has Lifted Holding; Gramercy Funds Management Has Lowered Brf Sa (BRFS) Stake by $21.13 Million

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $210.72. About 1.11M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 14/05/2018 – Futures exchange CME launches indexes for ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 68.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 3.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61M, down from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 1.91 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 17/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF shareholder says talks to replace board have stalled; 27/04/2018 – PETROS AND PREVI SAY NEW BOARD OF BRAZIL’S BRF IS INDEPENDENT, SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT INTERFERE WITH MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Controlling shareholder in Magazine Luiza to run for BRF´s board- report; 23/04/2018 – BRF SAYS CEO JOSE AURELIO DRUMMOND JR RESIGNED; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Global Opportunities Exits Kraft Heinz, Cuts BRF; 22/03/2018 – BRF INVESTORS ARE SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO AVOID APRIL SHOWDOWN; 16/03/2018 – BRF SAYS AGRICULTURE MINISTRY HAS SCHEDULED MEETING NEXT WEEK IN BRUSSELS TO CLARIFY, REVIEW MEASURES – STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS DIFFICULTIES FACED BY FIRM WOULD HAVE OCURRED WITH ANY MANAGEMENT, WITH ANY BOARD; 06/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF board taps Furlan to replace Diniz as chairman; 16/03/2018 – BRF SAYS ITS PRODUCTS SHIPPED BEFORE MARCH 16 CAN STILL BE SOLD AND CONSUMED WITHOUT RESTRICTION – STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 26,605 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management stated it has 13,216 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 362,288 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Co accumulated 13,722 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cls Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,262 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Products Prtn Ltd owns 60,000 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 425 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs has 0.1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 86,679 shares. Chem Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 82,906 shares. Nordea Invest Management has 140,433 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 126,890 shares or 4% of its portfolio.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CME Group and Nasdaq Extend Exclusive Nasdaq-100 Futures License Through 2029 – PR Newswire” on October 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $299.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,011 shares to 104,051 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BRF Restructures Again: Is This A Turnaround? – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Slow Progress At BRF SA, But ASF Is Providing A Boost – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BRF S.A. (BRFS) CEO Lorival Luz on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. (BRFS) CEO Pedro Parente on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K BRF SA For: Sep 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.