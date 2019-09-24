As Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cls Investments Trimmed Stake by $328,248; State Street Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $12.94 Million; Market Valuation Declined

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 323,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 3.80 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.98 million, down from 4.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 5.90 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 1,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 4,262 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $213.07. About 712,497 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY BARGAIN BUYING AND SHORT-COVERING AFTER HITTING CONTRACT LOWS -TRADE; 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Announces First Trades of New SOFR Futures; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 21/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PCT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, EASING U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR CONCERNS -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.22M shares to 25.00M shares, valued at $790.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 156,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC: Bridging The Path To 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor: Risky-Looking Chart But Undervalued Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,850 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 43,201 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc holds 17,944 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Twin Mngmt has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gideon Capital reported 0.51% stake. 11,516 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. Huntington Bank & Trust has 1,557 shares. First Republic Investment stated it has 115,590 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Comml Bank has 1,653 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 4,665 shares. Motco owns 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 268 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 1.59M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors holds 0.07% or 39,112 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.27 million for 32.48 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CME posts second-highest monthly volume in August – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XLF, BAC, AXP, CME: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Tr by 8,921 shares to 21,238 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 11,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).