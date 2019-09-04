As Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sns Financial Group Trimmed Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder West Chester Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 385,394 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 2,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,387 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 26,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $218.46. About 44,852 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/05/2018 – CME looks to bolster presence in US rates market with Eris deal; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – CME launched bitcoin futures in mid-December, just over a year after launching bitcoin indexes; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME GROUP – BOARD APPROVED AMENDED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH TERRENCE DUFFY, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, EXTENDING CURRENT TERM TO DEC 31, 2022

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.18 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 15,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Foster & Motley holds 1.02% or 50,831 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Llc (Wy) reported 0.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mraz Amerine & Associate stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 116,771 were reported by South State Corp. Macquarie reported 5.95 million shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 507,911 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. 5,763 were reported by Miles Capital. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd invested in 3.09% or 199,700 shares. Sta Wealth Llc invested in 3,175 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has 1.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,948 shares. California-based Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westpac Bk reported 274,345 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Company holds 1.48% or 62,404 shares. The Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.29 million for 33.30 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

