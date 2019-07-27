As Cme Group Class A (CME) Stock Price Rose, Holder Private Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $870,870

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 20,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 739,617 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.41M, down from 760,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (CME) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,445 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 3,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 26/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 26/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 23; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy UK-based trading firm for $5.5 billion in major cross-border deal; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q EPS $1.76

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36,263 shares to 233,190 shares, valued at $25.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO) by 28,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 1.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 422,548 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 1.37M shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc has 75,647 shares. Sageworth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1,241 shares. Ironwood Fin Lc owns 2,229 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3.97% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 129,248 shares. Fmr Limited Co reported 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management holds 0.08% or 6,333 shares. Maple Capital holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 28,229 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 11,812 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership has 4,723 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Lc has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Caprock Group Inc has invested 0.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,931 shares to 89,656 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Usa Min Volatil (USMV).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 30.84 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 180,000 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 46,016 shares. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Co Mi Adv has 1,300 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company reported 433,555 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited accumulated 571,932 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Edgewood Lc accumulated 7.42 million shares or 4.27% of the stock. Prelude Capital Ltd Com has 3,602 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Ltd has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 172 shares. Sit Invest owns 43,910 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 406,814 shares. Boltwood Management has invested 0.7% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.08% or 21,200 shares. Beaumont Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,460 shares. 7,410 are held by Argent Tru.