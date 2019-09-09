As Cme Group Cl A (CME) Share Value Rose, Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Cut Its Position by $10.25 Million; Dnb Asset Management As Has Upped Holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI)

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 61,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 318,929 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38B, up from 257,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 7.08M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 62,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 433,050 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.12 million, down from 495,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 30/05/2018 – Italy jitters spur record Treasury futures volume for CME Group; 28/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: JUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY BARGAIN BUYING AND SHORT-COVERING AFTER HITTING CONTRACT LOWS -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO OFFER ABOUT 4 BILLION POUNDS FOR NEX GROUP; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 08/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle turn up on short-covering, fund buying; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Terms of GBP3.9 Bln Offer for NEX; 26/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Texas energy data wrap: Permian gas looks forward to new pipeline – Houston Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Top Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MarketAxess Up More Than 100% in a Year: Is Upside Left? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, CME, TGT – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Stocks to Play After Trade Talks Are Set to Resume – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.