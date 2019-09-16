As Cme Group Cl A (CME) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Capital International Investors Has Lowered Position by $62.29 Million; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position Has Increased by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 58,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 421,974 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.93 million, up from 363,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 2.88 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 321,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 13.45 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 billion, down from 13.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $206.98. About 1.03M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 28/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 27; 09/03/2018 – CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 15/03/2018 – NEX CONFIRMS APPROACH BY CME REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – CROATIAN COMPETITION AGENCY SAYS APPROVES ACQUISITION OF BROADCASTER CME’S NOVA TV BY UNITED GROUP UNIT SLOVENIA BROADBAND; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 11

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.26M for 31.55 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 100,574 shares to 6.84 million shares, valued at $1.32 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $842.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81,712 shares to 269,122 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

