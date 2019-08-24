As Cm Fin (CMFN) Stock Rose, Holder Caxton Has Trimmed Position; San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) Has Trimmed by $381,706

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 5,421 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $575,000, down from 9,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31 million shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.33 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 17,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 24,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).