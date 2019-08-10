As Cm Fin (CMFN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Caxton Has Decreased Position; Stralem & Co Holding In Dominion Energy (D) Was Increased

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 14,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 98,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 84,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.50M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 19,340 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 03/04/2018 – VRANKEN POMMERY MONOPOLE SA VRKP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 – IRAN S. PARS GAS FIELD PHASE 14 SOON TO ADD 14.2M CM/D: SHANA; 19/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS SUPPLIER CREMER SAYS ANTITRUST WATCHDOG APPROVED SALE OF COMPANY’S CONTROL TO CM HOSPITALAR- FILING; 24/04/2018 – Geo English: NAB summons CM Khattak over illegal lease of land in Malam Jabba; 25/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar Might Easily Break CM Punk’s Title Reign Record If Newly Rumored Schedule Is Accurate; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance; 07/03/2018 IRAN SOUTH PARS GAS FIELD CURRENTLY PRODUCING 550M CM/D: SHANA; 15/05/2018 – CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA

Analysts await CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 59.68% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CMFN’s profit will be $3.45M for 7.26 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by CM Finance Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CM Finance Starts Offering of Notes – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CM Finance Inc Prices Public Offering of $30000000 6.125% Notes Due 2023 – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2018. More interesting news about CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CM Finance Inc Reports Results for its Fiscal Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CM Finance Inc Announces Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Counsel Inc reported 9,600 shares stake. Aviance stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Street Corp invested in 39.43M shares or 0.24% of the stock. 156,056 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Raymond James Associate reported 0.25% stake. Blair William Il stated it has 52,419 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 12,826 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 106,710 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 4,770 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 270,656 shares in its portfolio. 353,961 are owned by Tobam. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada stated it has 13,751 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 3,290 shares to 26,725 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,796 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).