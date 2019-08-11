As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Cut Position; Golub Group Continues to Hold Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 12.65 million shares traded or 435.79% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 3,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 16,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 9,351 shares to 451,875 shares, valued at $51.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,219 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 39,459 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 18.59M shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 1.46% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.23% or 31,477 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fdx Advsrs Inc owns 59,721 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 66,944 shares. Opus has 1.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 514,405 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Invest Llc has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Icm Asset Incorporated Wa reported 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1,572 shares. Td Asset Incorporated invested in 0.54% or 2.52 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

