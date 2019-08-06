As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock Price Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Holding; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Raised Its Stake in Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) by $7.05 Million

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 743,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 193,712 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 937,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 2.51M shares traded or 34.87% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS ON APRIL 9 SEC ISSUED ‘WELLS NOTICES’ TO CO & CERTAIN OF ITS CURRENT AND FORMER OFFICERS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clovis Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLVS); 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 77.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 60,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 138,280 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, up from 77,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $172.22. About 81,275 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,421 shares to 73,735 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 57,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,739 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 27,425 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 7,879 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Tygh Mngmt Inc accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Anchor Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Numerixs Technology, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 36,281 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division owns 51 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,042 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 15,700 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 6,195 shares. State Street reported 3.40M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 587,318 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP holds 0.02% or 60,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 98,705 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) stated it has 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 180,537 are owned by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability. Moreover, Healthcor Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.4% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 0% or 100 shares. Panagora Asset holds 104 shares. Weiss Multi has 30,000 shares. 7,578 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). North Star Inv Mngmt invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 483,808 shares to 492,208 shares, valued at $82.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 682,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

