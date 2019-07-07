As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Armistice Capital Lowered Stake; Centene (CNC) Stock Price Declined While Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $318,106

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 58.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.12M, down from 5.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1.56 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clovis Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLVS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 32,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

More notable recent Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clovis Oncology names Graham to chair board – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Clovis Oncology to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on May 7 – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gabelli Names Clovis As Top Pick, Calls The Biotech A Likely Takeout Candidate – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Clovis Oncology Inc. Is Losing Ground Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Immunomedics: Contrarian Oncology Pick – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.69 earnings per share, up 12.89% or $0.25 from last year’s $-1.94 per share. After $-1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership has 60,000 shares. Phoenix Adviser Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Profund Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 314,083 shares. 587,318 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 1,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 98,705 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 0% stake. Samlyn Capital Lc owns 370,840 shares. Farallon Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 600,000 shares. Nicholas Partners Lp stated it has 0.25% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Westfield Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.15% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). C Worldwide Group A S reported 0.02% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12,000 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 242,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “WellCare, 2019 Business of Pride – Tampa Bay Business Journal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Pending Acquisition of WellCare – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene and WellCare stockholders back tie-up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of The West reported 48,437 shares stake. Navellier & Associates Inc owns 6,848 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dubuque Bancorp & stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 34,200 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 961,972 shares. Vantage Investment Ltd Llc reported 197,024 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks accumulated 35,086 shares. Kings Point Capital has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 600 shares. Optimum Invest reported 0.05% stake. 7,456 were accumulated by Fifth Third National Bank. Hilltop holds 0.16% or 14,557 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 9,964 shares. South State has 0.14% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 26,107 shares.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CNC’s profit will be $516.71 million for 10.30 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Etf by 25,350 shares to 165,280 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 8,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ).