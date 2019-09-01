As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Has Lowered Holding by $17.86 Million; Morgan Stanley Holding in Orbcomm (ORBC) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) by 72.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 169,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 63,306 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, down from 233,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Orbcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 548,969 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 02/05/2018 – ORBCOMM Names Aly Bonilla as Vice President of Investor Relations; 07/03/2018 Orbcomm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM and Maerospace Extend AIS Contract with Government of Canada; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Buys New 1.6% Position in Orbcomm; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM & MAEROSPACE EXTEND AIS CONTRACT WITH CANADA GOVERNMENT; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stk; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM NAMED CONSTANTINE MILCOS INTERIM CFO

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 743,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 193,712 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 937,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 1.41 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS RELATE TO CO’S REGULATORY UPDATE IN NOV 2015 THAT FDA REQUESTED MORE CLINICAL DATA ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF ROCILETINIB; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca Tablets; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold ORBC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 54.34 million shares or 0.16% more from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Management accumulated 0.01% or 27,838 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 785,471 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 1.11 million shares. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 2,716 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 31,500 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 31,113 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 4.59M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 96,728 shares in its portfolio. Family has 11,651 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lyon Street Cap Lc accumulated 97,145 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc reported 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Mirae Asset Limited holds 0% or 49,285 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 338,600 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 6,000 shares.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3,987 shares to 240,399 shares, valued at $28.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 16,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Company has invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Tekla Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 75,400 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 14,915 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Moreover, Westfield Capital Management Com Lp has 0.15% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 806,465 shares. Sei Invs Co holds 0% or 5,874 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 59,431 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 0% or 291,228 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 100,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Alphamark Lc invested in 195 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.34% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 180,537 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 254,260 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0% stake.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 788,100 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $474.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity.