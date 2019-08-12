As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Shares Declined, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lowered Its Position; Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Lennox Intl (LII)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 121,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.02M, up from 118,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $257.81. About 210,882 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 2km WNW of Lennox, CA; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 101,386 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 139,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 12.65M shares traded or 435.79% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC WANTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA ON ROCILETINIB; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clovis Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLVS); 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 204,311 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 6,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 16,000 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 11,031 shares. 259,389 are held by Ameriprise Incorporated. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 45,808 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 13,234 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 20,355 shares. Orbimed Llc has 1.09% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). 18,095 were reported by Wellington Management Group Llp. C Ww Wide A S reported 63,530 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Numerixs Invest reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 104 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 336,870 shares in its portfolio.

