As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Share Value Declined, Holder Pointstate Capital LP Cut by $17.86 Million Its Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose While Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 743,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 193,712 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, down from 937,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 2.17M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY – SEC’S ‘WELLS NOTICES’ ALLEGES VIOLATIONS OF SOME PROVISIONS OF SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 AND SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $226.79. About 3.53 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 35,461 shares to 35,461 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,121 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Dsc LP has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Veritas Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 404,323 shares or 9.78% of their US portfolio. Leisure Cap Mngmt reported 0.63% stake. St Johns Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.24% or 1,277 shares. British Columbia Investment holds 1.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 508,379 shares. Braun Stacey Associates has invested 1.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund reported 19,077 shares. City has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 506 shares. Guardian Capital Lp reported 0.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sio Capital Management Ltd holds 15,407 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Company accumulated 0.37% or 2,423 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 12.39M shares or 0.79% of the stock. 1,270 are held by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset. Private Wealth Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 918 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 148,074 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $123.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 349,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 3.40 million shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd owns 673,100 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Co accumulated 0% or 44,039 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 454,879 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Company Ny has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 14,915 shares. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 6,579 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 255,289 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt holds 3.34% or 96,820 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd has invested 0.18% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Redmile Group has invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% or 314,083 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 12,703 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 90,411 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 567,470 shares.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 earnings per share, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.