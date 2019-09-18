As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Market Value Declined, Healthcor Management LP Has Boosted Position by $3.50 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Apriem Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 249,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.51M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 2.56 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 1.2% Position in Clovis Oncology; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $17.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.11. About 841,328 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33M and $319.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 17,940 shares to 31,892 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 146,896 shares to 255,944 shares, valued at $41.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1.