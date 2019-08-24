As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Market Valuation Declined, Sector Gamma As Upped Stake; Micron Technology (MU) Stake Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 379,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 335,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 1.65M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC CLVS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $73; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 209115 Company: CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA®; 23/03/2018 – CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR CLOVIS ONCOLOGY’S RUBRACA® (RU

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 29.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 90,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 392,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, up from 302,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 10,416 shares to 396,990 shares, valued at $16.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,501 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 3.34% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 861 shares. 62,046 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp. Guggenheim Llc reported 70,297 shares stake. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 398,275 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 413,251 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability holds 0.9% or 501,724 shares in its portfolio. 4.28M are owned by Blackrock. Hamilton Lane Advsrs Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,929 shares. Tekla Mngmt Ltd Co reported 75,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 379,777 are held by Sector Gamma As. Westfield Company LP invested in 0.15% or 806,465 shares. 20,000 are owned by Pura Vida Investments Ltd Liability Company. Tiaa Cref Ltd invested in 0% or 255,289 shares. Fred Alger Inc stated it has 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 396 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 182,651 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.51% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 625,057 shares. America First Invest Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3,335 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm has 7,505 shares. Cetera Limited Co reported 28,368 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 1,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.01M are owned by Van Eck Assocs. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 1,636 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il invested in 7,750 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.55 million shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 14,530 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests stated it has 5,210 shares.