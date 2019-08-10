As Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Decreased Its Stake by $916,392; Bank Of The West Has Trimmed Keycorp New (KEY) Holding by $929,355; Stock Value Rose

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 75.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 61,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 20,206 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 82,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 6.16M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 101,386 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 139,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 12.65 million shares traded or 440.73% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss $77.7M; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC – EC APPROVAL WAS BASED ON DATA FROM TWO MULTICENTER, SINGLE-ARM, OPEN-LABEL CLINICAL TRIALS; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 0% or 13,291 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,754 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Sector Gamma As reported 379,777 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability owns 70,297 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 0.56% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 101,386 shares. 145,800 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co reported 44,700 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 97,148 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 55,027 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 0% or 100,200 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 31,918 shares. Smith Asset Gru Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1,270 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 28,173 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,210 shares to 15,216 shares, valued at $27.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 6,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division reported 0% stake. 143,917 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Camarda Ltd Company has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 32 shares. 119,392 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 387,329 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt owns 162,655 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 3,752 shares. Covington Capital has 347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 84,281 shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 678,300 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 35,408 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 4.74 million shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP reported 117,149 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 1.89M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 23,296 shares to 243,477 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,779 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).