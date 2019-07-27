As Clovis Oncology (Call) (CLVS) Shares Declined, Holder Barclays Plc Trimmed Stake by $700,800; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Cut Position

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (Call) (CLVS) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 29,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 67,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $587.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.62 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 62.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 08/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CLVS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 48.93 million shares or 4.14% less from 51.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Company has 0.01% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Atwood Palmer Inc reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 63,277 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.08% or 98,705 shares. Optimum Advisors owns 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 145,800 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 29,543 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 6,195 shares. Intl Group Inc holds 0% or 30,362 shares. Castleark Ltd Liability Com owns 126,739 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc has 0.07% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 180,537 shares. Orbimed Limited Liability reported 1.09% stake. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 710 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0.07% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.69 EPS, up 12.89% or $0.25 from last year’s $-1.94 per share. After $-1.63 actual EPS reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% negative EPS growth.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,583 shares to 20,189 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 144,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Roku Inc (Put).

