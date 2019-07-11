As Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) Market Valuation Declined, Troy Asset Management LTD Has Raised Holding; As Echostar (SATS) Stock Declined, Nokomis Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $11.59 Million

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Company Clx Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $154.36. About 299,721 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company's stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 250,442 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,870 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Hamel Associates Inc has invested 0.11% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). American Grp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 125,217 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 26,563 shares. 26,548 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc. Destination Wealth Management reported 35,190 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Com holds 1,834 shares. Cedar Rock has invested 10.69% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 94,661 were reported by Northeast Inv Management. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co stated it has 67 shares. 162,093 are held by Us Savings Bank De. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks owns 285,047 shares. The Wisconsin-based Sadoff Inv Management Ltd has invested 1.75% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Scout Investments has 129,287 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 171 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Corsair Cap Limited Partnership holds 8,526 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Interest has invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Moreover, Channing Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 168,655 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.01% or 370,523 shares in its portfolio. 67,852 are held by Earnest Lc. Reilly Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 500 shares. Voloridge Limited Com holds 0.02% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 18,689 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 5,153 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Thornburg Invest Mngmt Inc reported 1.52M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 23,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 8,600 shares. Greenlight reported 600,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,055 shares.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90 million and $401.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 300,637 shares to 945,079 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 50,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM).