As Clorox Company (CLX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Symons Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $415,360; Capital City Trust Company Cut Its Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $632,408 as Stock Rose

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 2,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 61,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82M, down from 63,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.16. About 1.10M shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70M, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $203.50 million for 24.71 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Clorox Co (CLX) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Clorox Earnings Dragged Down by Trash and Charcoal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd stated it has 0.48% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fiduciary Trust Co invested in 1,974 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 3,071 shares. Capwealth Limited holds 0.08% or 3,138 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 761 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 6,328 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Aperio Group Lc has 0.1% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 145,873 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd has 419,162 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 0.24% or 877,300 shares. Benedict Advsrs invested in 13,770 shares. The Arizona-based Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 1.85% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Alibaba, Coca-Cola & more – CNBC” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.