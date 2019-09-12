As Clorox Company (CLX) Stock Price Rose, Holder New England Research & Management Increased Its Holding; As Arqule (ARQL) Stock Rose, Alkeon Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 3000% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 3.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 3.10M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.13 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 2.03M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 498,164 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 14, 2019 : ARQL, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, SQQQ, MCRB – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ArQule prices stock offering at $9.75 – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ArQule: Buy the Dip? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ArQule: Still Has Room To Run In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $25.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 100,000 shares to 886,394 shares, valued at $181.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 499,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City So. (NYSE:KSU) by 4,851 shares to 6,354 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 8,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,525 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG).