As Clorox Company (CLX) Market Value Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Boosted Its Position by $560,602; Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Rose While Menta Capital Raised Its Stake

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 3,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 152,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.52 million, up from 148,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $157.63. About 1.05M shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 66.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 3,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 9,618 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, up from 5,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.26. About 1.79M shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Clorox Announces Aug. 1 Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6,858 shares to 597,350 shares, valued at $79.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,744 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Corp holds 8,390 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 317 shares. East Coast Asset accumulated 3,557 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 5,102 shares. Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,305 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Company owns 6,423 shares. Webster Bancshares N A has 0.46% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 19,920 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 171 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 867 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 618,740 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Grassi Invest invested 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications owns 53,919 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Yum! Brands 2018 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Progress Update Highlights Company’s Commitment to Socially Responsible Growth – CSRwire.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yum! Brands Appoints Taco Bell Division and Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officers to Drive Global Brand Strategies and Growth – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle talks avocado inflation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Regent Management Limited Company holds 9,050 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Argent reported 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 2,073 are held by Rothschild Inv Il. Cullinan Associates Incorporated accumulated 0.74% or 98,185 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,070 shares stake. 135,360 are owned by American Group. 873 were reported by Ftb. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 1.02 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 0.03% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Profit Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Zeke Ltd Liability owns 44,344 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,500 shares. Hills Bancshares And Tru Com holds 4,389 shares.