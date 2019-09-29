As Clorox Co/The (CLX) Stock Price Rose, Dean Investment Associates Has Decreased Its Holding; Clearline Capital LP Upped Its Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding by $3.29 Million

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co/The (CLX) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 5,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 34,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, down from 39,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 880,335 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 532.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 470,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 558,924 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 88,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.41M market cap company. The stock increased 7.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 3.18M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 119,300 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Wednesday, May 8 Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 119,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $204.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbon Black Inc by 148,435 shares to 366,564 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 3,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,425 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $696.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 41,010 shares to 178,285 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 19,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.18 million for 23.86 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.