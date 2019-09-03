As Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Share Value Rose, Holder Willis Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake; Uniqure Nv (QURE) Position Maintained by Consonance Capital Management Lp

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 25,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.16. About 1.10 million shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX)

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 19,395 shares to 780,053 shares, valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howden Joinery by 216,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $203.50M for 24.71 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

