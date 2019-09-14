As Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Share Price Rose, Holder Bridges Investment Management Upped Holding; Macquarie Group LTD Has Lowered Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $6.44 Million as Market Value Declined

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 2,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 6,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, up from 3,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 863,510 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 39.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 165,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 254,476 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, down from 419,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

