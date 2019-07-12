As Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Market Value Declined, Assetmark Raised Stake; Ajo LP Upped Cadence Design Sys (CDNS) Holding

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 7,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 20,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $157.49. About 420,721 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Cadence Design Sys (CDNS) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 205,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.91 million, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.57. About 846,284 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,719 shares to 10,138 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P 600 Smcp Val by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,998 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr Blkstn Gsosrln (SRLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 6,998 shares. Da Davidson And holds 15,923 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service stated it has 5,735 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc reported 1,923 shares stake. Cadence Capital Limited Liability invested in 8,245 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.12% or 158,678 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Co has 9,228 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Stewart & Patten Lc holds 1.18% or 40,457 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Amer Rech Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,000 shares. Girard Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has 0.09% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Great Lakes Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,441 shares. 8,551 are held by Personal Capital Advsr. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 374,868 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $8.42 million activity. $4.81 million worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares were sold by TAN LIP BU. BECKLEY THOMAS P sold $1.11M worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) on Thursday, January 31.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 74,528 shares to 65,521 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications by 10,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,605 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).