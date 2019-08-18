As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.68 Million; Cleararc Capital Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Has Lowered by $333,264 as Stock Price Rose

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 10,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 24,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 34,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $160.9. About 758,814 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,402 shares to 76,486 shares, valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 2,025 shares. Schulhoff & Co invested in 0.25% or 2,903 shares. 10,278 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Nordea Inv stated it has 8,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,690 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 11,843 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 6,521 shares. Decatur invested 1.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 1,755 were reported by Zwj Investment Counsel. Autus Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.13% stake. Contravisory Invest Management reported 1,782 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 24,785 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 8,814 were reported by Culbertson A N And.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 47,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Covington Cap Management has 71,364 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Charter owns 36,891 shares. Sol Management Co reported 0.61% stake. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wharton Business Group Incorporated Ltd Com accumulated 9,833 shares. Atwood And Palmer invested in 0.1% or 12,600 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 29,417 shares. Nadler Financial Gp invested in 28,883 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.76% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). America First Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 92 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 4.01M shares or 0.57% of the stock.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

