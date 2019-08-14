As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Grand Jean Capital Management Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $3.24 Million as Valuation Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $157.29. About 820,111 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 8,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 26,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97 million shares traded or 13.90% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,410 shares to 46,489 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,616 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Retirement Of Alabama has 158,678 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp invested in 0.02% or 2,226 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 9,074 shares. Coastline Tru accumulated 3,540 shares. Oppenheimer Com holds 16,439 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 38,681 shares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Confluence Mgmt Limited Company owns 135,101 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc reported 1,782 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg owns 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 117,805 shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 94,711 shares. Paragon Limited Liability Corp holds 218 shares. 6,998 are owned by Bancorporation Of Hawaii. Moreover, National Pension Ser has 0.09% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 150,332 shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares to 37,678 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.