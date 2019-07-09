As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Renaissance Technologies Has Lowered Its Position by $17.68 Million; As Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose, Forward Management Cut by $500,565 Its Position

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 110,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.22M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.54 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 523,269 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 2,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $519.16. About 181,966 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.36 million shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $247.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 427,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Qudian Inc.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 21.20 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.14% or 27,661 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Blair William Il reported 43,508 shares. 4,523 are owned by Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Company. Schroder Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0.15% or 579,604 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Company invested in 94,000 shares. Holderness Invs Com invested in 2,727 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,173 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.2% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 4,690 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 0.01% or 218 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins Communications has invested 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 0.74% or 353,828 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 43,669 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.04% or 867 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Clorox Healthcare Announces Collaboration with HP Healthcare – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Clorox Company: 1 Top Dividend Stock For 2019… And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James Still Sidelined As Clorox Cleans Up Prices, Gross Margins – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Clorox Combat Its Headwinds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 23, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Has a Rough Earnings Report: Is It Time to Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

