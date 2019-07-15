As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by $756,924 as Market Valuation Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 9,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,131 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, down from 91,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 37,372 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 10,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 20,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $158.54. About 68,706 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 124,072 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Lc. Schmidt P J Invest holds 0.71% or 15,096 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,828 shares stake. Schaller Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.22% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 188,022 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 1,564 are held by Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited. The Michigan-based Arcadia Mi has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Page Arthur B reported 1,809 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 2,466 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Penobscot Inv Management Com owns 9,164 shares. Edgestream Prns Lp invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Illinois-based Magnetar Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.64 million for 21.42 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt has 136,647 shares. Ellington Grp Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,900 shares. Paloma Partners owns 6,896 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 26,801 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Llc holds 2,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Duquesne Family Office has invested 0.08% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 672,070 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Jefferies Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 29,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,636 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,513 shares. Macquarie Gru accumulated 0.01% or 61,534 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 3,178 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 2,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danone (GPDNF) by 35,800 shares to 379,625 shares, valued at $29.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semafo Inc (SEMFF) by 313,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $184,868 activity.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 8.44% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.54 per share. EXP’s profit will be $60.92 million for 15.10 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.07% EPS growth.