As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stock Price Rose, Papp L Roy & Associates Decreased Stake; Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Boosted Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 122.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 1.50M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with Isobel Coney; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 33,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 39,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $160.9. About 758,964 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,804 shares to 90,156 shares, valued at $21.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,985 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 6,066 shares. Beacon Fincl Gp reported 12,173 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP reported 33,960 shares stake. Cibc Markets Corporation invested 0.13% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Duncker Streett And holds 320 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,342 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Security Company has invested 0.5% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ashfield Prtn Limited holds 0.06% or 8,088 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.81% or 24,723 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 0.04% or 227,106 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 5,392 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 368,872 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Pacific Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Jefferies Limited owns 41,951 shares.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kroger Names First-Ever Agency of Record: DDB New York – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ari Weiss Elevated to Chief Creative Officer of DDB Worldwide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TBWA\Media Arts Lab Appoints Ricardo Adolfo as Executive Creative Director for Japan and Korea – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Lc accumulated 2.04 million shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 2,260 shares. Oakbrook Invests reported 0.02% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.43% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Services Inc has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Old Republic International reported 90,000 shares. Security National Trust Comm stated it has 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 3,375 shares. Webster National Bank N A owns 19,920 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Axa invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Blume Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 175 shares. Moreover, Nomura Inc has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 8,255 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 26,563 shares. Cap Sarl holds 4,900 shares.