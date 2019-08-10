As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Macquarie Group LTD Decreased Position by $46.61 Million; Forte Capital Has Lowered Cvs Health (CVS) Position as Valuation Declined

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 24.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 291,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 877,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.77 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.27. About 547,047 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Cuts FY18 View To EPS $6.15-EPS $6.30; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

