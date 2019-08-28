As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Share Price Rose, Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Boosted Its Holding; Hub Group (HUBG) Holder Gotham Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $447,520

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 36.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 11,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The hedge fund held 41,543 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 30,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 90,425 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – EXPECT THAT 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL RANGE FROM $2.34 TO $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG); 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 13,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 127,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54 million, up from 114,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $159.86. About 292,608 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 10,176 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tobam has invested 0.77% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fisher Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 27,210 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.24% stake. New England Rech Management accumulated 0.72% or 6,650 shares. Cambridge, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,004 shares. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bb&T Securities reported 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Blair William And Il owns 43,508 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Investment House Ltd Com holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 40,679 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 3,557 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Whittier Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4,846 shares to 9,905 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,977 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Want to boost creativity at work? Make a mess – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Clorox Company: A High Price For Quality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 108,888 shares to 182,403 shares, valued at $26.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 73,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,393 shares, and cut its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).