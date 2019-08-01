As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Trimmed Seaboard (SEB) Holding by $428,700

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 60.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 8,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 5,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $162.6. About 1.45M shares traded or 45.43% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $41.63 during the last trading session, reaching $4081.64. About 428 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO

More notable recent Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Seaboard reaches settlement agreement – PR Newswire” on November 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration – PRNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Thanksgiving Stocks to Buy Other Than Retail – Investorplace.com” on November 22, 2017. More interesting news about Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Ignore Trump and Musk â€” hereâ€™s how to find companies whose CEOs think long term – MarketWatch” published on August 18, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seaboard Corporation signs Memorandum of Understanding with Groupe Mimran to Acquire its Flour Milling Assets – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 18, 2017.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE:ECC) by 71,450 shares to 136,268 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NYSE:NXR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd has 0.14% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 10,043 shares. Steinberg Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 2,129 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc holds 0.69% or 105,264 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Girard Prtn Ltd has 0.12% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,881 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Carderock Mgmt has 0.14% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 188,022 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 300 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Anchor Cap Advsr holds 0.41% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 120,291 shares. Thomasville Bancorp holds 3,270 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,305 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 685,474 shares. Fincl Advisory Inc holds 0.1% or 3,082 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 3,605 shares.