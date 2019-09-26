As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Natixis Upped Holding; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ci Investments Has Decreased by $58.67 Million Its Position

Natixis increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 20,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 123,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.86M, up from 103,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $150.77. About 979,465 shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 232,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 508,663 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.19 million, down from 741,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $253.95. About 840,944 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 150,914 shares to 30,035 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 306,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,841 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

