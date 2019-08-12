As Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) Stock Price Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Increased Position; Credit Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $590,000

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 7.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (CLX) by 188.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 7,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $158.39. About 417,862 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9,143 shares to 19,257 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 76,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,142 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Pa invested in 1,610 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Benedict Fincl Inc reported 0.96% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tdam Usa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,638 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 2,260 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc accumulated 0.05% or 117,068 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,790 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.82% or 10,057 shares. Decatur Mngmt Inc invested in 33,527 shares or 1.04% of the stock. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Williams Jones And Associate Lc has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.14% or 3,557 shares in its portfolio. Communication Of Virginia Va invested in 0.03% or 1,485 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru reported 5,033 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bancorp Trust has invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Anchor Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 120,291 shares.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Clorox’s Q2 bottom-line beat – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Clorox Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clorox declares $1.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Clorox Company: A High Price For Quality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.