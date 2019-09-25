As Clorox Co Com Usd1.00 (CLX) Stock Value Rose, Cognios Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lowered Its Verint Sys (VRNT) Stake by $1.24 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Com Usd1.00 (CLX) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 11,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 14,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, down from 26,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Com Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $150.77. About 979,465 shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 23,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 282,820 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.21 million, down from 306,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.29. About 486,917 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19M for 23.56 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com Npv (NYSE:JWN) by 19,329 shares to 69,544 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capri Holdings Ltd Comnpv by 14,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Investment Management Limited Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,735 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 16,756 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Communications holds 0.02% or 232 shares. Bridges Mngmt holds 0.04% or 6,627 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Llc invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Ironwood Inv Management Limited Liability has invested 0.49% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). First Citizens Bancorp & Commerce has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Culbertson A N & accumulated 0.38% or 8,814 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated stated it has 1,225 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Davenport Com Limited Com has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Northern Trust reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 452 are owned by Bartlett And. Iberiabank holds 3,013 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 34,207 shares in its portfolio.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc by 374,980 shares to 895,366 shares, valued at $15.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 37,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN).