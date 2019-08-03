As Clorox Co Com (CLX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Rhumbline Advisers Has Decreased Stake by $1.09 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $25.16 Million

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 54.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 150,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 127,207 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, down from 277,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Clorox Co Com (CLX) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 6,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 263,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.31 million, down from 270,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Clorox Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $156.9. About 1.27M shares traded or 31.39% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.1% or 15.41 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 7,493 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt owns 3,913 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Kentucky Retirement has 0.09% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,603 shares. Whittier Trust Com has 5,874 shares. Ashfield Prns Limited, a California-based fund reported 12,447 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). United Services Automobile Association holds 52,023 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,319 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate reported 1,500 shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 39,988 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 241,547 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southn Copper Corp Del Com (NYSE:SCCO) by 9,721 shares to 123,255 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp Com (NASDAQ:CZR) by 846,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp Com (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 43,118 shares to 57,583 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 18,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,433 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 983,870 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 59,804 shares. Roosevelt Investment, a New York-based fund reported 124,443 shares. Colonial Trust, South Carolina-based fund reported 77,792 shares. Brookfield Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 12,170 shares in its portfolio. Sns Fincl Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 3,682 shares. M&T Bank Corporation reported 438,355 shares stake. American Natl Tx owns 0.51% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 58,100 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt stated it has 2.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 13,652 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 0.42% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8.84M shares. Papp L Roy Associate owns 4,368 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Pggm reported 276,484 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 2.99% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 53,500 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited holds 371,262 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

