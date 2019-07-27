As Clorox Co (CLX) Stock Value Declined, Cypress Capital Group Has Upped Stake; Workday (WDAY) Holder Bares Capital Management Decreased Its Holding

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 122.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.33. About 790,831 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 90,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.23 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 876,394 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,300 shares to 338,233 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Despegar.Com Corp.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

